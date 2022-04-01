Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $214.88. 4,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day moving average of $257.61. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

