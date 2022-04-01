Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 69,602 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE VTR opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 441.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

