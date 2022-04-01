Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $87.57 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Verasity has a market cap of $116.91 million and $87.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

