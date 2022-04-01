Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
