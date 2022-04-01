Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 169,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

