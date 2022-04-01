Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report $769.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.49 million and the lowest is $747.60 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $726.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.12. 834,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,673. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.