Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.75. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.55.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $305,487,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

