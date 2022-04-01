Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $158.99.
In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
