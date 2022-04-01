Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,442,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
