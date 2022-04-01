Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,442,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

