Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 5.9%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 3,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.
In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,037 shares of company stock valued at $172,242 in the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
