Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 5.9%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 3,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,037 shares of company stock valued at $172,242 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.