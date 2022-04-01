Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.