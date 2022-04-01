Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

