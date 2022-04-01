VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $908,422.14

VIG (VIG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. VIG has a total market cap of $908,422.14 and approximately $158.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,908,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

