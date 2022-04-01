Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.
Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,862. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
