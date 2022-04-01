Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,862. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.