Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.
VINC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 307.7% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 150,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.