Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

VINC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 307.7% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 150,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

