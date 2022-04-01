Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.49).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 230.89 ($3.02).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.82.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,199.37).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

