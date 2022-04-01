Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.08

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.41. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 281,571 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

