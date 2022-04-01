Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.08

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.41. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 281,571 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
