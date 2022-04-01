VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%.

VolitionRx stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

