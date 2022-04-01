Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 3.9%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. 5,905,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,359,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

