Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNNVF. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vonovia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.75.
Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
