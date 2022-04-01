Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNNVF. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vonovia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.