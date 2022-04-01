VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 320,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 207,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

