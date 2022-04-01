vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -1.57.
VTVT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
