W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,215. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

