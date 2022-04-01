Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.09 ($178.12).

Shares of WCH opened at €154.75 ($170.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is €135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.20. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

