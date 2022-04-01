Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.18. 328,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 371,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

WBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

