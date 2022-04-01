Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $138.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.68 billion and the lowest is $134.57 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $589.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $610.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 74,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $414.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

