Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Get Wam Alternative Assets alerts:

In other Wam Alternative Assets news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 27,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,982.70 ($22,543.38).

About Wam Alternative Assets (Get Rating)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Alternative Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Alternative Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.