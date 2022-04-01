WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd. This is a boost from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

WAM Microcap Company Profile (Get Rating)

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

