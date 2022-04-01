WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 17,275 shares of WAM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.28), for a total value of A$29,505.70 ($22,184.74).
WAM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
