Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $575,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

