Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $575,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
