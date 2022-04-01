Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Up 18.3%

Shares of Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Rating) rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.53). Approximately 364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).
The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41.
About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.