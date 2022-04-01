Waters (NYSE:WAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $310.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.48. Waters has a 1 year low of $278.29 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

