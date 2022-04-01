Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $110.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.69. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $354.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.