Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 56,740 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000.

VRP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

