Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $10.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.46. 15,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

