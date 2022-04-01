Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

SPIB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,670. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

