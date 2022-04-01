Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $402,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $735,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.91 during midday trading on Friday. 10,949,638 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.