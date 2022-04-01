WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.89 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

