WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 2,237 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,104.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26.

