WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after buying an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 98,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 102,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,954. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

