WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $416.26. 13,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.09 and a 200-day moving average of $364.12.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

