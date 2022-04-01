WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. 182,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,316,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

