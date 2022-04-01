WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. 74,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

