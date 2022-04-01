WBH Advisory Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

