WBH Advisory Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 33,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,022,984. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

