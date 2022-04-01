WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $803,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,793,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. 46,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,551. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.83 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.