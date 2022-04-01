WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,237 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,963 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

