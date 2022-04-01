WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,185. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

