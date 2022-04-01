WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,010,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TEL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. 1,360,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $125.48 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

