WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,692 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,000. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.53. 64,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

