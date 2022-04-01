WBI Investments Inc. Buys 512,223 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 18,817.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,223 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 23,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,077,688. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

