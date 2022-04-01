WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,621. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

